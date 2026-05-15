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Monsoon to arrive in Kerala on May 26: IMD

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 02:28 pm IST
By Jayashree Nandi
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Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 26 with a model error of ±4 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said on Friday. The normal date for monsoon arrival is June 1. Last year, monsoon rains arrived over Kerala on May 24.

IMD’s extended range forecast shows extensive rain along the southern parts of the west coast between May 14 to May 28.(File/PTI)

IMD’s extended range forecast shows extensive rain along the southern parts of the west coast between May 14 to May 28.

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterizing the transition from the hot and dry season to the rainy season.

As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas. Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

Also Read:IMD issues orange alert as Punjab braces for storms, hail and gusty winds in next 48 hours

In India, an El Nino is associated with a harsher summer and weaker monsoon. Monsoon rainfall over the country is likely to be below normal at 92% of long period average (LPA) with an error margin of +/-5%, IMD has said in its first stage long range forecast for monsoon season.

The LPA of the seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole during 1971-2020 is 87 cm.

The spatial distribution suggests that the below-normal seasonal rainfall is most likely over many parts of the country except some areas over Northeast, Northwest and South Peninsular India, where normal to above-normal rainfall is likely.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

india meteorological department
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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