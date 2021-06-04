Monsoon to reach Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka by tomorrow

Monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, some parts of central Arabian Sea, and the remaining parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep by Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is likely to cover some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal today and tomorrow.

Monsoon made onset over Kerala on Thursday, two days behind its normal date of arrival. Due to strengthening of lower level southwesterly winds, widespread rainfall activity is very likely over northeastern states during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during June 4 to 6; Assam and Meghalaya during June 3 to 7 and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram amd Tripura on June 5 and 6.

A fresh western disturbance as a trough is affecting the western Himalayan region. Under its influence, scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over parts of western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains of northwest India during the next 2-3 days.

Under the influence of a trough ( area of low pressure) at mean sea level off Karnataka-Kerala coasts and strengthening of westerly wind in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Kerala and Karnataka during the next 3 days.