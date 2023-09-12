Monsoon update: Several states to see light to heavy rainfall till Saturday

Several parts in the country including the northwest, central and south India are going to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days due to low-pressure condition over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said in a bulletin.

The low-pressure condition is likely to intensify and move towards the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The low-pressure condition is likely to intensify and move towards the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, leading to widespread rain in northwest India.

Northwest India

Southern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm till Saturday due to an extension trough from southwest UP to Bay of Bengal.

Central India

Light to moderated fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning predicted over east Madhya Pradesh from today and will continue till Saturday; in Vidarbha region from September 13 to 16; Chhattisgarh during September 12 to 15; and west Madhya Pradesh during September 14 to 16.

East India

Light to moderated as well as isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha during September 12 to 15; Jharkhand during September 13 to 15; Gangetic West Bengal during September 12 to 14; and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 15 and 16.

South India:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall over Kerala, ghat areas of Tamil Nadu today; coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 12 and 13; Telangana on September 12 and 16.

West India

Konkan and Goa likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning on September 16. Ghat areas of Maharashtra and Marathwada may receive similar rainfall on September 15 and 16.

Northeast India

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy showers expected over Assam and Meghalaya on September 12 and 13; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from September 12 to 14.

The weather department has earlier said that the south-west monsoon is likely to be active over central and eastern India, with widespread rainfall till September 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON