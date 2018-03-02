 Month after his escape from police custody, video shows Lashkar’s Naveed Jutt with Hizbul militants; police verifying clip | india news | Hindustan Times
Month after his escape from police custody, video shows Lashkar’s Naveed Jutt with Hizbul militants; police verifying clip

The video shows the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Naveed Jutt carrying an automatic rifle and exchanging hugs with Hibzul Mujahideen militants, although police officials refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2018 17:54 IST
File photo of the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Naveed Jutt, who escaped from police custody Lashkar-e-Taiba militants attacked Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday. Jutt was caught in Kulgam in 2014. PTI Photo (PTI2_6_2018_000056B)(PTI File Photo)

A fresh video has surfaced showing Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Naveed Jutt, who escaped from police custody last month, with top militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen in a forest area of the Valley.

The video shows Jutt, carrying an automatic rifle, exchanging hugs with some Hibzul Mujahideen militants, although police officials refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity.

The video is believed to have been filmed somewhere in a forest area of south Kashmir, as Jutt had joined Saddam Padder in Pulwama after his escape from custody from the SMHS hospital on February 6.

Two cops, on escort duty with Jutt, were shot dead by the militant and his accomplices before he made good his escape.

Four people were arrested by police for facilitating Jutt’s escape.

