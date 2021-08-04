Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Monthly output of vaccines to increase, Centre tells Parliament
india news

Monthly output of vaccines to increase, Centre tells Parliament

Union heath minister Mansukh Mandaviya made these submissions in response to a question, which asked for projected increase in production of these vaccines between August and December.
By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 02:44 AM IST
Several government units are also expected to chip in with production of Covaxin (ANI Photo)

The monthly production of Covishield will increase to 120 million doses a month and that of Covaxin to 58 million a month, the Union health minister said in the Rajya Sabha, citing information shared by the vaccines’ manufacturers, before a top government official explained that the increase in the latter dose will be result of new manufacturing units that have been activated.

Union heath minister Mansukh Mandaviya made these submissions in response to a question, which asked for projected increase in production of these vaccines between August and December.

Later, Niti Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said: “With Bharat Biotech’s Bangalore facility being activated, there will be a quantum jump in the number of doses of Covaxin. The doses from the unit have already started coming in; there was some delay to ensure quality control and optimisation.”

“In addition to that, production of 6 million doses has also started at their Ankaleshwar plant that was used to make rabies vaccines,” Paul added.

Several government units are also expected to chip in with production of Covaxin. “We may start getting about 2 million doses from Indian Immunologicals Limited by late August or September. It will take some time for production to begin at the Haffkine, BIBCOL (Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Limited), and Gujarat consortium... Broadly, the activation of the PSUs will happen in November or December,” Paul added.

“Final recommendation on whether the vaccine (by Zydus Cadila) is ready for use in adults and children or only in adults is likely in a week, or maximum two. Novovax has also received permission for conducting trials in children,” said Paul.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vaccines parliament
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP