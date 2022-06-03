Moose Wala death: 2 men linked to gangster Bishnoi arrested in Haryana

Two men - linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - have been arrested from Haryana's Fatehabad, amid probe over the murder of Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi too is being questioned by the Delhi Police over the killing, which sent shockwaves not just in India but Canada too where Moose Wala had gone as a student. According to the sources, the detained men -- Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb -- have links with the Bishnoi gang, who have claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the police have arrested them in a separate case registered against them in Moga district.

A Mahindra Bolero car used in crime was traced in CCTV footage in Fatehabad after which arrests have been made. An Alto car which assailants snatched from Mansa after Moosewala's murder was recovered from Moga.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu -- widely known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala-- was shot dead near his home when he was driving his jeep on Sunday evening. Two gangsters - Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Delhi's Tihar Jail - and Canada-based singer- gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the killing, the Punjab Police had said.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases. On Tuesday, the Punjab Police made its first arrest from Mansa village in Punjab. Identified as Manpreet Bhau, a resident of Dhaipe village, he is currently under five-day police remand. Police said Bhau provided logistic support to the killers, including arranging two vehicles used in the crime.

According to the autopsy report, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot.

The 28-year-old rapper was known for his catchy rap videos which portrayed him as a man who fought for the community's pride and delivered justice. The rapper unsuccessfully contested state elections as a candidate for the earlier this year.