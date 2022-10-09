Moosewala murder case: Accused who escaped custody may have left country, say police

The alleged girlfriend of gangster Deepak Tinu, who helped him escape the custody of the in-charge of Mansa police’s crime investigation agency, was arrested by Punjab police from Mumbai on Sunday. She told police that Tinu had “fled from the country after escape.”

The accused has been identified as Jatinder Kaur, 28, a resident of Ludhiana district. A team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested Kaur after tracking her through her digital footprint. She was apprehended from the house of her friend, but Tinu was not found, police said.

After a medical check-up at the civil hospital at Mansa, she was presented in the court of the duty magistrate, who sent her to five-day police remand on Sunday.

Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder and an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had fled from custody on October 2. Punjab Police arrested and sacked unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moose Wala murder case. Police has issued a lookout circular after Tinu’s escape but he remains at large.

“During preliminary interrogation, she said Tinu has fled from the country after the escape,” said an official privy to the development. “She further revealed that the planning for Tinu’s escape was started inside Goinwal jail in July after Pritpal Singh was taken into confidence by the gangster,” he said, requsting anonymity. “She also claimed that Mansa police brought him again and again on production warrants as part of the conspiracy.”

The SIT has also found that the conspiracy of Tinu’s escape was hatched inside the jail, similar to the plan to kill Moose Wala, according to an official privy to the development. SIT is probing why Mansa police brought Tinu on production warrants five more times in separate cases after his questioning in the Moose Wala murder case.

On July 4, Punjab police had brought Tinu on transit remand from Tihar jail in Moose Wala murder case. Later, he was brought on production warrants twice each in old cases registered in connection with criminal incidents at Bohrawala and Bahadurpur. On September 27, Tinu was again brought on production warrants from Goindwal Sahib jail in a murder case registered at Sardulgarh police state. However, he fled from custody after four days.

Meanwhile, a day after the release of singer Jenny Johal’s song, Letter to CM, it was blocked on YouTube on copyright grounds. The song criticised the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government and chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, asking questions on Moose Wala’s murder, including the escape of an accused gangster from police custody.

