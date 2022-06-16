Moosewala murder: Punjab Police get 7-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought on transit remand by Punjab Police from New Delhi, the accused was on Wednesday presented before a court in Mansa district which remanded him to seven-day police custody, people aware of the development said.

Bishnoi is the main conspirator in the murder case of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala murder.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district of Punjab, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

Gangster Bishnoi was presented before the duty magistrate (judicial magistrate-JMIC) after his medical check-up was conducted at the district civil hospital.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing Moosewala’s murder submitted in the court that Bishnoi is the main conspirator and his custodial interrogation is required for effective investigation in the case.

A Delhi court on Tuesday had allowed the Punjab Police to take the gangster to the state for questioning on transit remand.The chief judicial magistrate at Mansa had issued an arrest warrant against Bishnoi on Monday in the singer’s murder case.

After securing the remand, the Punjab Police shifted Bishnoi to the police station crime investigation agency (CIA) Kharar in Mohali.

Police on Tuesday had brought another gangster Monu Dagar — accused of providing two shooters for Moosewala’s murder — to Mohali, people aware of the development said.

The SIT cross-interrogated Bishnoi and Dagar on Wednesday, following which Dagar was sent to Mansa, where he was presented before the court along with two other accused Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb Khan after their four-day police remand ended.

The SIT had demanded further remand of Dagar, Pawan and Naseeb stating that their cross interrogation with Bishnoi is required to identify other co-accused in the case and ascertain some facts. “The arrested accused are closely associated with Bishnoi,” police told the court.

The court of JMIC granted seven-day police remand of the trio to the SIT.

Pawan and Naseeb are accused of providing the white Bolero car used by the shooter in the murder.

Apart from Bishnoi, the Punjab Police have so far arrested nine suspects, including three jailed gangsters. They have been accused of providing logistic support to the shooters, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Moosewala, according to the SIT.

