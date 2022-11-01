Morbi bridge tragedy: PM Modi visits accident site, meets patients at local hospital

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 05:00 PM IST

Morbi bridge collapse: Over 100 people are undergoing treatment at the Morbi civil hospital. Relief and rescue operation is underway for the third day.

PM Modi interacts with aa patient at the local hospital in Morbi, Gujarat. on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid a visit to the spot in Gujarat's Morbi district where a hanging bridge across the Machchhu river collapsed two days ago killing more than 130 people and injuring several others.

He was accompanied by chief minister Bhupendra Patel. The PM also met those who were involved in rescue and relief operations when they mishap struck in Morbi. He then met patients at the local hospital.

According to reports over 100 people are undergoing treatment at the Morbi civil hospital. Relief and rescue operation is underway for the third day.

The hospital was allegedly cleaned up in anticipation of the PM's visit. Visuals of the cleanup have gone viral on social media leading to a controversy.

So far, the collapse of the pedestrian suspension bridge saw the death of 135 people. Nine people have been arrested in the case.

A case was lodged against firms tasked with the maintenance and operation of the British-era structure on Monday. The owner of one of the firms is reportedly missing.

Video footage from moments before the collapse evening showed the cables of the bridge snapping in a few seconds taking down scores of visitors in the river.

The bridge had reopened five days ago after extensive repair but sans a fitness certificate

