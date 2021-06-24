More Delta Plus cases reported in India: How this variant is rapidly spreading

Two people were found infected with the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district and one of them, a woman, died on Tuesday, the local administration said on Wednesday.

“A woman died in Patidar Hospital due to coronavirus on May 23 after she tested positive for Covid-19. Her sample and that of 14 others were sent for genome report (sequencing) in a lab in Bhopal. Out of these, 15 samples, two persons were found infected with the Delta Plus variant and among these two, a woman died on May 23 in the private hospital,” an official release said.

Ujjain collector Ashish Singh said there is no threat of the Delta Plus variant in the district, but cautioned people not to lower their guard and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, including wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowded places, the release added.

Here's all the latest update on Delta Plus variant:

The Centre has asked the state governments to step up containment measures in districts where cases of Delta Plus variant have been found. In a letter to chief secretaries, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked strict measures to be followed and vaccination coverage increased. The number of cases has increased from 22 on Tuesday to 40 on Wednesday. The three states where Delta Plus initially surfaced are Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. Three villages have been sealed in Kerala due to cases of this highly transmissible variant of coronavirus. Maharashtra too has sent genome samples for testing for the Delta Plus variant. The first case of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 was detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according Government Medical College (GMC) principal Shashi Sudhan Sharma. Tamil Nadu also reported its first case of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 in Chennai, with a city-based nurse getting infected with it, a top government official said on Wednesday. Two cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Karnataka - in Bengaluru and Mysuru - state health minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday. The variant has been found in 11 countries and infected nearly 200 people. It has already been declared a variant of concern by the Indian government. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have decided to conduct a study to see if the new and more potent variant of coronavirus can be neutralised by the existing vaccines in India.