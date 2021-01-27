IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / More muscle to IAF with 3 more Rafales landing tonight
india news

More muscle to IAF with 3 more Rafales landing tonight

This batch will be the third set of deliveries of the Rafale aircrafts to the IAF.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Rafale fighter jet flies past Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi,(PTI)

In a big boost to the Indian Air Force (IAF), three more French Rafale multi-combat fighter jets took off from France on Wednesday for a non-stop flight to India with mid-air refuelling by UAE MRTT, said the Indian Embassy in France. The jets are expected to land at Jamnagar in Gujarat by 11 pm on Wednesday.

This batch will be the third set of deliveries of the Rafale aircrafts to the IAF. The air force had ordered a total of 36 warplanes at a cost of 59,000 crore from France in September 2016. This delivery will take the number of Rafales in the IAF’s inventory to 11.

The second batch of the IAF’s three Rafale fighter jets had reached the Jamnagar airbase in early November last year before they flew to their homebase in Ambala. The first batch of five Rafale jets had reached the Ambala air base on July 29 after which they were formally inducted into the IAF in an event attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, French defence minister Florence, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and air force chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

Watch: 'IAF pilots able to adapt quickly to new Rafale jets': CDS Gen Rawat

After the Russsian Sukhoi Su-30MKI that entered service in June 1997, the Rafale fighters are the first imported jets to join the IAF in 23 years. The jets are capable of carrying out ground and sea attack, air defence and air superiority, reconnaissance and nuclear strike deterrence. They can carry almost 10 tonnes of weapons. The India-specific enhancements on the Rafales include cold engine start capability to operate from high-altitude bases, radar warning receivers, flight data recorders with storage for 10 hours of data, infrared search and track systems, jammers and towed decoys to ward off incoming missiles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rafale jet
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP