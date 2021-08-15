More than 15 million Indians upload anthem videos to mark I-Day: Centre

More than 15 million Indians from the country and across the world have recorded and uploaded their videos of singing the national anthem, ahead of the 75th Independence Day on Sunday, the Union ministry of culture said in a statement.

As India is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the culture ministry launched a unique programme to invite the people to sing the national anthem and upload the video on a government website.

“Eminent artists, well-known scholars, top leaders, senior officers, brave soldiers, famous sportsmen to farmers, labourers, people with special needs, everyone came together and sang the National Anthem in one voice. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Arunachal Pradesh to Kutch, the voices singing Jana Gana Mana were reverberating from all directions. Our countrymen living outside India also participated with passion and fervour and proved once again that that their heart is always settled in this land of India,” the ministry said in the statement.