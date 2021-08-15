Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / More than 15 million Indians upload anthem videos to mark I-Day: Centre
india news

More than 15 million Indians upload anthem videos to mark I-Day: Centre

As India is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the culture ministry launched a unique programme to invite the people to sing the national anthem and upload the video on a government website.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 05:10 AM IST
Culture ministry launched a unique programme to invite the people to sing the national anthem and upload the video on a government website.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)

More than 15 million Indians from the country and across the world have recorded and uploaded their videos of singing the national anthem, ahead of the 75th Independence Day on Sunday, the Union ministry of culture said in a statement.

As India is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the culture ministry launched a unique programme to invite the people to sing the national anthem and upload the video on a government website.

“Eminent artists, well-known scholars, top leaders, senior officers, brave soldiers, famous sportsmen to farmers, labourers, people with special needs, everyone came together and sang the National Anthem in one voice. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Arunachal Pradesh to Kutch, the voices singing Jana Gana Mana were reverberating from all directions. Our countrymen living outside India also participated with passion and fervour and proved once again that that their heart is always settled in this land of India,” the ministry said in the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP