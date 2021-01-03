‘More they oppose, more they are exposed’: Nadda hits out at Congress over Covid-19 vaccine ‘doubts’

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 17:51 IST

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the Congress party in a series of tweets over its leaders raising doubts on the approval granted to Bharat Biotech’s vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while its third phase trial is still underway.

“Time and again we have seen whenever India achieves something commendable - that will further public good - the Congress comes up with wild theories to oppose and ridicule the accomplishments. The more they oppose, the more they are exposed. Latest example is the Covid vaccines,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Nadda accused the grand old party of spreading lies and politicising the issue and alleged that the Congress and the Opposition is not proud of anything Indian. “To further their own failed politics and nefarious agendas, Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge them to do politics on other issues, they should avoid playing with people’s previous lives and hard earned livelihoods,” he tweeted.

In another post, the BJP chief wrote, “Congress and the Opposition is not proud of anything Indian. They should introspect about how their lies on the COVID-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas. People of India have been rejecting such politics and will keep doing so in the future.”

Nadda hailed the contribution of scientists and innovators in developing a vaccine within a year of the Covid-19 pandemic striking India. “While the entire nation is happy about this, the Opposition led by the Congress is filled with anger, ridicule and disdain,” he said.

His allegations came against the backdrop of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s claim that though Bharat Biotech is a first-rate enterprise, internationally accepted protocols relating to phase three trials are being modified for Covaxin. Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor also said that the approval was premature and could be dangerous.

Earlier in the day, Nadda had described DCGI’s approval for emergency use of two indigenous vaccines as a defining and historic moment for the country. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has established a new dimension. Many congratulations to all scientists and doctors,” he added.