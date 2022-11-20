Morning brief: Amid lawyers' stir, CJI says collegium decisions in national perspective; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CJI: Collegium decides in national perspective

With the Supreme Court collegium’s decision to transfer three high court judges sparking protests from lawyers in the states concerned, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday underscored that the collegium takes administrative decisions keeping in view the “national perspective”, and added that advocates’ strikes make “consumers of justice suffer”. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghaziabad Radisson Blu hotel owner found hanging at Delhi residence

Amit Jain, the owner of the Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi, was on Saturday found dead at his east Delhi residence in what is being suspected to be a suicide case. Read more

After feat for private sector, ISRO parachute test in ‘milestone’ for Gaganyaan

After India’s first privately built rocket was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday, the space agency carried out another test which, it stressed, “marks a significant milestone toward realising the nation's ambitious Gaganyaan project”. Read more

'Makes it even more iconic': Fans work out crazy World Cup theory behind Ronaldo and Messi's internet-breaking picture

Two of the greatest footballers of this era, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, on Saturday joined forces to produce one of the most iconic images in football history. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Rai hosts Aaradhya's birthday party with Abhishek Bachchan; she asks guests 'call me when you reach home'

Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hosted a birthday party for their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at their home. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, others take over award show in Dubai in stunning looks

Many stars took over Dubai last night as they attended an awards show in the United Arab Emirates City. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON