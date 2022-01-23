Morning brief: Arunachal Pradesh’s Sela tunnel project enters decisive phase and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Sela tunnel project enters decisive phase: Defence ministry

The Sela tunnel project in China-bordering Arunachal Pradesh, which will allow faster deployment of weapons and soldiers to forward areas in the Tawang sector, has entered a decisive phase, defence ministry has announced.

Is Omicron ‘subvariant’ more virulent? Concerns over BA.2 as India reports 530 samples to GISAID

British health authorities have identified hundreds of cases of the latest version of the Omicron variant, dubbed BA.2, amid concerns over its transmissibility. Read More

Plea in SC seeks protection for Hindus against hate speeches

A Hindu organization has approached the Supreme Court demanding equal protection for Hindus against hate speeches made by Muslim leaders in the past. Read More

‘Deeply concerning’: US on alleged Russia plot to install pro-Kremlin leader in Ukraine

The White House on Saturday called the UK government assessment of the Kremlin’s plan to install pro-Russian leader in Kyiv “deeply concerning”, saying it stands with the democratically elected Ukrainian government. Read More

‘It’s time to look at somebody else': Gavaskar suggests dropping senior pacer for 3rd ODI, names replacement

India's medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has proved to be ineffective in the first two ODI against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl. Read More

Nagraj Manjule on shooting Unpaused Naya Safar segment Vaikunth: ‘It made me depressed’

Nagraj Manjule doesn't like the word debut. When you point out to him that he has just made his Hindi debut, he brushes it away. Read More

Deepika Padukone or Parineeti Chopra: Who wore the elegant all-white sharara set better?

Actor Parineeti Chopra is currently staying busy as she shoots for the reality TV show Hunarbaaz, on which she is a judge along with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. Read More

