Morning brief: BJP reaches out to farmers ahead of Gujarat elections, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP reaches out to farmers ahead of Gujarat elections

In the run up to the assembly election in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its campaign to ensure farmers are receiving the full benefits of state and central schemes targeted at the agricultural sector. It is being done to ensure the party does not lose out on support from the farming community like it did in the previous election. Read more…

Do you have Airtel SIM card? Here's how to connect to telecom major's 5G services

5G technology is now available in India, with prime minister Narendra Modi launching its servi ces on Saturday. At the launch event, telecom majors Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea presented a use case each in front of PM Modi and the audience. Also, in his address, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said Airtel is launching 5G telecom services in 8 cities, with entire country to be covered by March 2024. Read more…

Watch: Tendulkar’s golden reaction to Ojha’s epic celebration after reaching 100 in Road Safety World Series final

Naman Ojha was in fantastic form during the Road Safety World Series 2022 final, smashing an unbeaten knock of 108 runs off 71 balls at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur on Saturday. His blistering knock also included 15 fours and two sixes as India Legends posted 195 for six in 20 overs. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra talks about how she doesn't vote in US but Nick Jonas 'can and one day, my daughter will'. See post

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared several pictures and videos from her recent discussion with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka also penned a long note in which she talked about voting rights in the US. She said that while she doesn't 'vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will'. Read more…

Navratri fasting recipes 2022: 5 delicious singhara atta recipes to relish

Navratri fasting is about to end. People usually fast till the Ashtami or eighth day (October 3) or Navami or ninth day (October 4) during the festival. As you fast for an extended period of time, you may feel low on energy if the meals are not planned carefully. It's important to eat a balanced diet during your Navratri fasting period to ensure you do not miss out on important nutrients. Read more…