Navratri fasting recipes 2022: 5 delicious singhara atta recipes to relish

Navratri fasting recipes 2022: Navratri fasting is about to end. The nine-day festival began on September 26 and will conclude with Dussehra on October 5. People usually fast till the Ashtami or eighth day (October 3) or Navami or ninth day (October 4) during the festival. As you fast for an extended period of time, you may feel low on energy if the meals are not planned carefully. It's important to eat a balanced diet during your Navratri fasting period to ensure you do not miss out on important nutrients. Singhara atta or water chestnut flour is something people consume frequently during fasts as it is part of falahaari diet and is allowed during fasting. During Navratri foods like wheat, rice, chickpea flour, suji or semolina, all legumes, many green vegetables, onion, garlic among others are prohibited. (Also read: Navratri 2022 Day 7: Who is Maa Kalaratri? Know all about day 7 puja vidhi, timings, significance, samagri, and more)

"During Navratri season, some devotees do ritualistic fasts, and singhara atta is one of the grains that is widely consumed during fasting period in different parts of India. Though popularly known as Singhara in Hindi and Tamil, it is referred as Paniphal, Jalfal in Bengali, Singoda in Gujarati, Singade, Simgora in Kannada, Singhade, Gaunareein Punjabi, Shingoda in Marathi, Panipala in Oriya," says Jagriti Barar, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, Malad.

BENEFITS OF WATER CHESTNUT

Water chestnut or singhara is a non-starchy, gluten free, high in fibre, rich in calcium, zinc, phosphorous, potassium, manganese, Vitamin B6, riboflavin and copper. It has a lot of therapeutic value, aids weight loss, appropriate for people having gluten sensitivity. This flour is also believed to be good in case of jaundice and helps in removal of toxins from the body. Being rich in Vitamin B6, it is believed to be good mood lifter and produces neurotransmitters which are helpful in stabilizing mood and reducing stress. Presence of vitamin E, vitamin B, zinc and potassium in Singhara flour is good for having healthy hair, says Barar.

Here are some vrat-friendly singhara atta recipes suggested by Barar you must try during Navratri fasting.

1. Singhara Atta Papdi Chaat (Baked/Air fried)

INGREDIENTS

• Water chestnut atta/ singhara atta

• Oil for brushing – 1 tsp

• Ghee – 3-4 tsp

• Sendha namak – according to taste

• Red chilli powder - according to taste

• Amchur powder - according to taste

• Mint leaves – 10-12

• Jaggery – 50g

• Tamrind – ½ cup

• Boiled potato

• Fresh curd

• Pomegranate

• Roasted makhana/foxnuts

INSTRUCTIONS

• In a large bowl, combine singhara atta, mashed potato, and sendha namak.

• Add ghee and rub it well to make a crumbly mixture.

• Slowly add water and knead it to form a stiff dough. Let the dough rest for 25-30 minutes.

• Pinch out a lemon-sized dough and place between two baking sheets. Roll into a thick disc.

• Prick the rolled dough using a fork. Use a cookie cutter or sharp bowl and cut out small circular discs.

• Preheat air fryer at 180℃ for 2 minutes.

• Place the mathris on the air fryer tray and air fry for 8-10 minutes, flipping once at the 5-minute mark.

• Let the mathris cool down completely before storing in an air-tight container.

Green Chutney

• In a blender mix mint leaves coriander leaves, sendha namak, small piece of jaggery, amchur powder.

• Add 2-3 cubes of Ice and blend it together

Tamarind Chutney

• To a pan add seedless tamarind and 2 tablespoon water.

• Let it boil for a while, then add jaggery to the pan as per taste. Add salt according to taste.

Let it boil for a while and keep it aside until it cools down.

To assemble

• Place singhara atta papdi, add mashed boiled potato on top of it, add some fresh curd, green chutney and tamarind chutney, add salt (sendha namak) and red chilli according to taste.

• Top it with some roasted foxnuts and pomegranate for the crunch.

Nutritional Value: It is gluten free, rich in calcium, zinc and phosphorous. Recipe contains foxnuts which contain magnesium, potassium and calcium. Baking technique makes it low in calories.

2. Singhara atta cheela with dry fruit stuffing

INGREDIENTS:

• 3/4 cup - Singhara atta

• 1 - green chilies

• To cook – oil

• 1 tsp ghee

• 1/2 tsp - cumin powder

• To taste - sendha namak/rock salt

• 1 tbsp - Chopped coriander leaves

• 1 cup or needed – water

• Roasted almonds, raisins, cashew nuts

INSTRUCTIONS:

• In a pan, add 1 tsp ghee and chopped almonds, cashew nuts and raisins. Keep it aside.

• In bowl add singhara atta, add finely chopped green chili, coriander leaves and add in cumin powder, sendha namak and mix.

• Add water to make thin pouring consistency batter.

• Heat a tawa or pan and pour one ladle of batter; you don't have to spread it.

• Drizzle oil over edges and cook until edges become brown, flip and cook another side for 1 minute or until cheela gets cooked and brown. Repeat for rest.

• To assemble – take cheela, add roasted nuts in the middle of the cheela. And fold it on one side.

Nutritional Value- It is gluten free healthy recipe. Rich in fibre, zinc, phosphorus, iron and Vitamin E. Loaded with healthy fats.

3. Singhada atta khandavi

INGREDIENTS

• Singhara atta - 1 cup

• Curd - 1 cup

• Sugar - 1 tbsp

• Sendha namak, as per taste - 1/2 tsp

• For tadka: Ghee 1 tbsp

• Til seeds/Sesame seeds - 1 tsp

• Ginger and green chilli (chopped) - 1 tbsp

• Chopped coriander for garnish - 1 tsp

• Water - 2 cups

• Coconut Powder - 1 tbsp

INSTRUCTIONS

• Mix singhara atta, curd, sugar, sendha namak and water in a bowl to make a smooth batter.

• Take a heavy pan and pour the entire batter to it, cook while constantly stirring it. Cook for 7-10 minutes.

• Spread it on a plate or clean kitchen platform.

For Tadka

• Take a pan, add ghee to it.

• On low flame, add til seeds and chopped ginger and chillies.

• In the end, add dry coconut and tadka is ready.

• Cut khandavi into long strips and garnish with coriander with leaves and coconut powder. Spread tadka and roll it.

• Singhare ke aate ki khandavi is ready to be served.

Nutritional value- It is high in manganese, copper and iron. Rich in calcium.

4. Singhada fruit katori (Baked)

INGREDIENTS

• 2 teaspoon cumin powder

• 1 cup mashed potato

• Sendha namak as required

• 3 tablespoon refined oil

• Water as required

• 2 cup water chestnut flour/Singhara atta

• Pomegranate

• Apple (chopped)

• Pear (chopped)

• Kiwi (diced)

• Pineapple (chopped)

• Chopped dry fruits (handful)

INSTRUCTIONS

• Boil potatoes, mash them with chestnut flour, add sendha namak and knead a dough.

• Make dough balls, roll and shape them using a muffin mould to give katori/basket shape.

• Preheat oven at 180℃ for 2 minutes and bake them for 8-10 minutes.

• In a bowl, add all chopped fruit give it a quick mix. Take 1 katori fill it with fruit.

• Garnish it with some chopped nuts.

Nutritional value: Recipe is rich in Vitamin C, high in Manganese, potassium and folate, rich in antioxidants, also high in fibre.

5. Singhada aata dry fruit barfi

INGREDIENTS

• Singhara atta/Water chestnut flour - 1 cup

• Ghee - 3 tbsp [more if required]

• Jaggery - 1/2 cup

• Water - 1 1/2 Cup

• Cardamom Powder - 1/2 tsp

• Raisins - 1 tsp

• Sliced Almonds - 3 tsp

• Chopped Pista – 3 tsp

INSTRUCTIONS

• In a pan heat ghee, add singhare ka atta and sauté in medium flame until it becomes light brown and aroma starts to fill.

• In warm water, add jaggery so that it dissolves completely. Add jaggery slurry to above pan. Stir constantly and try not to form any lumps.

• Keep stirring after 2-3 minutes until ghee starts to leave sides of pan.

• Add cardamom powder, raisins, almonds, pista and mix well; keep stirring for 1-2 minutes until it becomes nice and glossy.

• Grease a plate with a drop of ghee and transfer barfi mixture in plate. Level the top with back of spatula and allow to set, let it cool for 10 minutes.

• Cut in square of diamond shape, garnish with pista slivers.

• Serve cold.

Nutritional Value: Jaggery is used as sweetener instead of white sugar. Rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and iron, it is also loaded with good fats.

