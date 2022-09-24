Navratri fasting recipes 2022: 5 delicious recipes you must try

Navratri 2022: The nine days festival of Navratri is here to worship the goddess Durga. It is the festival of worship, festivities and fasting. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. Hindu followers fast for nine days during Navratri, which is seen to be fortunate, in order to appease Goddess Durga and obtain her blessings. When you fast consciously, you may help your body detoxify and tone up, but if you do it incorrectly, it can deplete your energy and make you cranky. It's equally vital to eat items that are nourishing and satisfy your caloric needs when fasting so that you don't feel worn out and drained at the end of the day. We have listed out some delicious and nutritious recipes that you must try this Navratri for an amazing fasting experience. (Also read: Navratri recipes 2022: 5 delicious vrat ke chawal dishes you must try )

1. Rajgira and Peanut Laddoos

(Recipe by Chef Amrita Raichand)

Rajgira and Peanut Laddoos(freepik )

Ingredients:

Rajgira puffs- 150 gms

Jaggery(used for Chikki) - 200 gms

Roasted peanuts- 50 gms

Cardamom powder- 1 tsp

Ghee- 1 tbsp

Method:

- In a hot pan, add jaggery & ghee. Stir continuously till the jaggery melts.

- Then add the peanuts & cardamom. Give everything a good mix. Then add the rajgira puffs.

- Remove the mixture into a plate & make small balls when the mixture is still hot. You can use a little ghee on your palms so that the mixture does not stick to your hands.

- Store them in an air-tight container so they can stay fresh for a longer period of time.

2. Aloo Kand Pakora

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Aloo Kand Pakora(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

1 cup parboiled and grated purple yam (kand)

1 cup raw potatoes , peeled and grated

1 tbsp arrowroot (paniphal) flour

2 tsp roasted and powdered peanuts

2 tsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

1 tsp finely chopped green chillies

rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

oil for deep-frying

For Serving With Kand Aloo Pakoda

green chutney

Method:

- To make kand aloo pakoda, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

- Heat the oil in a non-stick kadhai, drop spoonfuls of the mixture in it and deep-fry on a medium flame till the pakodas are golden brown in colour from all sides. Drain on absorbent paper.

- Serve the kand aloo pakoda immediately with green chutney.

- Do not keep turning the pakodas frequently once immersed in oil or it may lose its shape and disintegrate.

3. Shahi Pulao

(Recipe by Chef Amrita Raichand )

Shahi Pulao(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Sama ke chawal/ barnyard millet - 250 gms

Sliced ginger - 1 tbsp

Ghee - 2 tbsp

Oil-1tbsp

Diced carrots - ½ cup

Cashew and kismish -2tbsp

Sendha namak/rock salt - to taste

Green cardamom pods - 4-5

Chopped coriander leaves - for garnish

Method:

- In a hot pan, add ghee, green cardamom & nuts.

- Then add the sliced ginger to it. Sauté till fragrant and then follow it up with carrots.

- Once the carrots are partially cooked, add the washed Sama ke chawal.

- Season with sendha namak & give a good toss. - Add water and allow the sama to cook.

- Once done, garnish with freshly chopped coriander & serve hot.

4. Shakarkand ka Halwa

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal )

Shakarkand ka Halwa(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups boiled , peeled and mashed sweet potatoes

a few saffron (kesar) strands strands

1 tbsp warm milk

1 tsp ghee

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

2 tbsp chopped mixed nuts

Method:

- Combine the saffron and warm milk in a small bowl, mix well and keep aside.

- Heat the ghee in a deep non-stick pan, add the sweet potatoes and sauté on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes.

- Add the milk, ½ cup of water, sugar and cardamom powder and mix well. Cook on a slow flam for 2 to 3 minutes or till the mixture has little liquid remaining and not completely dry, while stirring continuously.

- Switch off the flam, add the saffron-milk mixture and mixed nuts and mix well. Serve immediately.

5. Singhara Aatta Chillas

(Recipe by Neha Sahaya, Nutrition & Wellness Consultant)

Singhara Aatta Chillas(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup Singada flour (water chestnut)

1 Green chilli, chopped

1/2 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) leaves, finely chopped

2 teaspoon Cumin powder (jeera)

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (haldi)

2 teaspoon Black pepper powder, coarsely crushed

rock salt or salt to taste,

Ghee/oil for cooking

Method:

- Begin by making the Singhara Atta Chillas by taking a mixing bowl and adding all the aforementioned ingredients.

- Mix the ingredients with enough water till you get a pouring consistency.

- Heat a flat non-stick pan and add one ladle of the batter and spread it out. Do not spread too much as it will get stuck to the pan. Swirl the pan so the chilla batter spreads on its own.

- Add a teaspoon of oil or ghee and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Cook on both the sides for 2 minutes till it’s done.

- Serve your hot Singhara Atta Chilla with apple tamatar ki subzi or coconut peanut chutney.

Follow more stories on Twitter & Facebook