Morning brief: Boost to tech ties among key takeaways of NSA Doval's US visit, and all the latest news

Boost to tech ties key takeaway of NSA Ajit Doval’s US visit

In an era where technology will shape future global equations and competitiveness among big powers, the result of three-day visit of national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was a clear enunciation of the US’s commitment towards India on sharing the most critical technologies. Read more

Adani Group lost $108 billion in a week: ‘Headlines generating negative attention'

Gautam Adani, the multi-billionaire, is battling the worst crisis of his corporate life. Read more

Chinese ‘spy balloon’ spotted in American skies, Pentagon says

The Pentagon said that it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States that could be surveilling highly sensitive nuclear weapons sites. Read more

Faraaz movie review: Hansal Mehta's gut-wrenching tale of love and loss with excellent performances

Faraaz isn't an easy film to watch, neither would it have been easy to make. This Hansal Mehta directorial is based on the 2016 Dhaka terror attack, when five armed young men stormed into the Holey Artisan Bakery, and killed as many as 20 people — most of which were foreign nationals — and took several others hostage which mostly included Bangladeshi Muslims. Read more

Bill Gates joins chef Eitan Bernath to make roti, eats it with ghee. Watch

A video showing Microsoft’s Bill Gates joining celebrity chef Eitan Bernath to make roti was shared online. In the video, Bernath teaches Gates how to make roti from scratch. Read more

Hardik Pandya drops huge update on Test future ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs Australia

India's stand-in T20I skipper Hardik Pandya was asked about his much-awaited return to red-ball cricket after the star all-rounder guided the Indian side to another series win against New Zealand on Wednesday. Read more

