Morning brief: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak apologise for 'partygate' and all the latest news

Fined by police, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak apologise for ‘partygate’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer in his Cabinet, have apologised after London’s Metropolitan Police announced they will fine the duo for attending rule-breaking gatherings during the UK’s Covid-19 lockdown, in an episode which has been dubbed as the ‘partygate’ by the British press. Read more

Women’s panel chief calls out Mamata Banerjee over remarks on gangrape case

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Tuesday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent statement on the Nadia gang rape case. Calling the statement “unfortunate”, the NCW chairperson was quoted by ANI as saying, “Being a woman, she should understand the pain of another woman. She pointed fingers at the victim, it was wrong.” Read more

Watch: MS Dhoni's reaction after CSK's Mukesh Choudhary drops 3 catches vs RCB takes internet by storm

CSK spinner Maheesh Theekshana had just cleaned up RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed with a beauty but instead of celebrating the important wicket, the first thing Dhoni did was to walk up to Mukesh and have a quiet word with him. He had after all put down a sitter - his third in the match - in the previous ball. Read more

Shark Tank India pitcher reveals if there was any Ashneer Grover-bashing at recent meet-up with co-contestant

Shark Tank India contestant Niti Singhal opens up about her recent meet-up with fellow contestant Rohit Warrier, a video of which recently went viral on social media, with many suggesting they were bashing Ashneer Grover. Read more

Beast actor Pooja Hegde looks good as 'a scoop of vanilla on sunny day' in white bralette and thigh-slit skirt: See pics

Pooja Hegde looks as good as a 'scoop of vanilla on a sunny day' in an all-white ensemble she wore for promoting Vijay's Beast. It was released in theatres today. The star's promotional look features a bralette and a bodycon thigh-slit skirt. Read more

