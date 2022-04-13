Watch: MS Dhoni's reaction after CSK's Mukesh Choudhary drops 3 catches vs RCB takes internet by storm

Chennai Super Kings' young left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary did not have the best of days in the field. In fact, with figures of 3 overs 1/40, and three drop catches - two of them regulation at this level - it can easily qualify as one of his worsts. It was at this moment when it seemed that the entire universe was conspiring against him, Mukesh received an arm around his shoulder. It was none other than MS Dhoni's. CSK spinner Maheesh Theekshana had just cleaned up Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shahbaz Ahmed with a beauty in the 15th over but instead of celebrating the important wicket, the first thing Dhoni did was to walk up to Mukesh and have a quiet word with him. Mukesh had after all put down a sitter - his third in the match - in the previous ball.

MS Dhoni's wonderful gesture of putting his arm around Mukesh Choudhary, who was having a rough day at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, took the internet by storm. Photos and videos of Dhoni comforting Mukesh went viral on Twitter.

It all started in the 8th over when Mukesh, standing at deep mid-wicket failed to pick up Suyash Prabhudessai's flat-batted sweep shot early and could not reach the ball. It resulted in a boundary.

The young RCB right-hander got another reprieve in the 12th over when mishit a Dwayne Bravo slower delivery. Mukesh, once again at deep mid-wicket, put down a dolly.

The day went from bad to worse Mukesh when he dropped another easy catch of Dinesh Karthik in the 15th over of the match while standing at point. A ball later Theekshana clean bowled Shahbaz and Dhoni walked up towards Mukesh to have a word.

The left-arm seamer did not have a great day with the ball either. He did the wicket of Virat Kohli with the new ball but was taken to the cleaners by Dinesh Karthik when he came on to bowl towards the latter half of the match.

Meanwhile, CSK won their first match of IPL 2022 after four straight defeats. Riding on Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube's blistering half-centuries, CSK put on 216 for 4 and in reply, RCB, despite going all out till last, could only manage 193 for 9.