Morning brief: Union minister Mandaviya retorts as Tejashwi Yadav jabs PM Modi over AIIMS Darbhanga; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 13, 2023 09:03 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Rise above politics’: Mandaviya's retort to Tejashwi after Bihar deputy CM jabs PM Modi over AIIMS Darbhanga

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday engaged in an X (formerly Twitter) war of words with Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav over the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga. Read more

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo)

India inducts new strike-capable Heron Mark 2 drones in northern sector. Details

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday inducted new four strike-capable Heron Mark 2 drones at a forward air base in the northern sector in a major boost to the country's defence sector. Read more

Gadar 2 box office day 2 collection: Sunny Deol's film continues to soar, earns 43 crore

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, has taken the box office by storm. As per Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film earned 43 crore at the domestic box office on the second day of its release. Gadar 2 is the sequel to its 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Read more

Priyanka Chopra with Malti heads for Jonas Brothers concert to support Nick Jonas, wears a white bodycon dress. Watch

Priyanka Chopra got clicked by a fan as she headed for the Yankee Stadium to attend the Jonas Brothers Concert to support her husband, Nick Jonas, with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Read more

How India changed their fortune in just 11 minutes against Malaysia to win Asian Champions Trophy title

India defeated Malaysia 4-3 to clinch a record-fourth Asian Champions Trophy, in Chennai on Saturday. The hosts were at one stage trailing 1-3 and had to stage a late comeback after half-time. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

