Morning brief: Kerala govt to skip Governor’s policy address in budget session, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala to skip Governor’s policy address in budget session

The Kerala government has decided to skip the Governor’s address in the inaugural assembly session of 2023, officials familiar with the matter said. The move was effected after the seventh session of the Kerala Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday. Read more…

9 Kashmiri Pandits killed in J&K in 2 years: Govt to House

Nine Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed Parliament on Wednesday. Of the nine, one of them belonged to the Kashmiri Rajput community, it added. Read more…

‘Virat Kohli ke baad unhi ka number hai boss but he was dropped from India squad’: Kaif on Cheteshwar Pujara

Despite being the second-highest run-scorer in Tests among active Indian cricketers, Cheteshwar Pujara's place in the side for some reason has never been rock solid. He was dropped twice for his inability to score at a quicker strike rate. For the first time it was in Australia in 2014-15. Read more…

Shriidhar Dubey compares Physics Wallah to Super 30: It was tough for Hrithik Roshan as he is good-looking, from Mumbai

More than three years after Hrithik Roshan shed his glamorous layers to step into the shoes of a teacher from Bihar in Super 30, Shriidhar Dubey has stepped into the shoes of Physics Wallah in his biopic of the same name. Shriidhar however, denies working hard like Hrithik and says that he was already much like the popular Physics teacher Alakh Pandey popularly known as Physics Wallah, in terms of his background and appearance. Read more…

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are goals in chic outfits at Govinda Naam Mera screening, her floral midi steals the show

Actor Katrina Kaif attended the special screening of her husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera in Mumbai. Katrina and many other stars, including Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Kabir Khan, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Kaushal and a few other celebrities, attended the special occasion. Read more…