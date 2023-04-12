Morning brief: Saudi, Russia plan to cut oil production. Will it impact India?; all the latest news
Saudi's plan to cut oil production will put burden on India: Energy body
International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol predicted that India's oil import bill is likely to increase in the second half of the year following the decision to cut in oil production by Saudi Arabia, Russia and other Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Read more
‘Deepen bilateral relations’: Sitharaman visits NASA's Goddard Space Centre
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday visited NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland during her official visit to the US. Read more
Cashews: tasty snack or unhealthy choice? Nutritionist debunks common myths
Cashews are one of the most popular and versatile nuts, known for their creamy texture and delicious flavour. Read more
Akshay Oberoi says Fighter has 'much heavier' action scenes than Pathaan
Akshay Oberoi is becoming more mainstream one film at a time and is among the chosen ones for Siddharth Anand's next, Fighter. Read more
Watch: Ganguly, Ponting clueless after Warner's inaccurate last-ball throw hurts DC as MI win thriller in IPL 2023
Watch: Ganguly, Ponting clueless after Warner's inaccurate last-ball throw hurts DC as MI win thriller in IPL 2023. Read more