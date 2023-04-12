Morning brief: Saudi, Russia plan to cut oil production. Will it impact India?; all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Saudi's plan to cut oil production will put burden on India: Energy body

People walk by an oil refinery operated by Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol predicted that India's oil import bill is likely to increase in the second half of the year following the decision to cut in oil production by Saudi Arabia, Russia and other Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Read more

‘Deepen bilateral relations’: Sitharaman visits NASA's Goddard Space Centre

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday visited NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland during her official visit to the US. Read more

Cashews: tasty snack or unhealthy choice? Nutritionist debunks common myths

Cashews are one of the most popular and versatile nuts, known for their creamy texture and delicious flavour. Read more

Akshay Oberoi says Fighter has 'much heavier' action scenes than Pathaan

Akshay Oberoi is becoming more mainstream one film at a time and is among the chosen ones for Siddharth Anand's next, Fighter. Read more

Watch: Ganguly, Ponting clueless after Warner's inaccurate last-ball throw hurts DC as MI win thriller in IPL 2023

Watch: Ganguly, Ponting clueless after Warner's inaccurate last-ball throw hurts DC as MI win thriller in IPL 2023. Read more

nirmala sitharaman oil production opec russia saudi siddharth anand saudi arabia oil producer
