Morning brief: Shashi Tharoor reacts to viral video of attack on Pune school principal, and all the latest news

'No decent Hindu': Shashi Tharoor reacts to viral video of Pune school principal attacked Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor speaks during party's 'Satyagraha' against disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_26_2023_000096B)(PTI)

A purported video of Pune's DY Patil High School went viral as principal Alexander Coates Reid was seen running with his shirt and vest torn. It was reported that VHP and Bajrang Dal activists assaulted him on the school campus. In the video, the attackers were chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'. Read more

Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat train route, ticket: Ayodhya only 2 hours away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the latest Vande Bharat Express on Friday, which will significantly improve connectivity between Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur. Read more

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: India legend's 5 captaincy masterstrokes that turned the match on its head

MS Dhoni is fresh off a fifth IPL trophy with the Chennai Super Kings as he continues to establish his dominance as one of the finest thinkers of the game from a tactical standpoint. Read more

Project K will be first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con, Deepika and Prabhas will attend; Amitabh reacts

Director Nag Ashwin's Project K is set to become the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Read more

Malaika Arora shows 'black never goes out of style' in corset blouse and figure-hugging skirt: Check out her fierce pics

Black dresses are a staple look in every fashionista's wardrobe. The classic and evergreen appeal of the style statement even makes it a celebrity favourite, including Bollywood's OG fashion icon Malaika Arora. Read more

