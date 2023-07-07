Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat train route, ticket: Ayodhya only 2 hours away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the latest Vande Bharat Express on Friday, which will significantly improve connectivity between Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur. The launch of this eight-coach train comes ahead of the anticipated Ram Mandir inauguration in 2024 and prior to the completion of the Ayodhya airport project. The Vande Bharat Express is expected to become a preferred pilgrimage route, connecting two prominent temples in Uttar Pradesh - Ram Janmabhoomi and Gorakhnath. The Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey between Lucknow and Gorakhpur in a little over four hours.

The semi-high-speed train will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Gorakhpur to a little over four hours, making Ayodhya just two hours away from both cities.

Previously, neither Gorakhpur nor Ayodhya had Shatabdi or Rajdhani connectivity, and the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express will significantly improve transportation options for pilgrims visiting these religious destinations.

Key details about the Vande Bharat train service between Lucknow and Gorakhpur:

Travel time: The Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey between Lucknow and Gorakhpur in a little over four hours. The train will make stops at Ayodhya and Basti.

Connectivity: Both Gorakhpur and Lucknow have air connectivity, and the Vande Bharat Express will complement these options, facilitating travel for those visiting Ayodhya from these cities.

Route comparison: The Vande Bharat Express will offer faster connectivity through Ayodhya compared to other trains that usually take the Gonda route. The distance between Lucknow and Gorakhpur is approximately 310 km through Ayodhya, while it is about 280 km via the Gonda route.

Ticket pricing: The Vande Bharat Express will have 410 seats in the chair car and 35 seats in the executive class. The fare for the chair car is ₹1,005 between Lucknow and Gorakhpur, while the executive class fare is ₹1,775. For the journey between Lucknow and Ayodhya, the executive class ticket costs ₹1,210, and the chair car ticket costs ₹725.

Schedule: The train will depart from Lucknow at 7.15 pm, reaching Ayodhya at 9.15pm, and finally Gorakhpur at 11.25pm. On its return journey from Gorakhpur, the train will depart at 6.05am, arrive in Ayodhya at 8.17am, and conclude the journey in Lucknow at 10.20am. The Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, excluding Saturdays.

