Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to run six days a week

LUCKNOW Indian Railways (IR) on Wednesday issued the schedule of the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat express. It said that the train will run six days a week (except for Saturday). The regular service of the train will commence from July 9

The semi-high speed indigenous train is scheduled to be flagged off on July 7 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur on July 7. However, the regular service of the train will commence from July 9, said railways.

“The regular service of 22549 Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will commence from 09.07.2023. The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will leave Gorakhpur at 06.05 am and reach Lucknow at 10.20 am the same day. While returning, 22550 Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express will depart from Lucknow at 07.15 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 11.25 pm the same day,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, Gorakhpur, in a press note.

“En route, this train will stop at Basti and Ayodhya stations. During the inaugural of the train from Gorakhpur on July 7, it will leave Gorakhpur at 03.40 pm and reach Lucknow at 08.30 pm the same day. En route, this train will stop at Sahjanwa, Khalilabad, Basti, Babhnan, Mankapur, Ayodhya, and Barabanki stations. The train will have eight coaches -- including seven air-conditioned chair cars and one coach of executive chair cars,” the press note added.

