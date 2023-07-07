Project K will be first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con, Deepika and Prabhas will attend; Amitabh reacts

Director Nag Ashwin's Project K is set to become the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Vyjayanthi Movies shared a poster. The caption read, "Proud moment! San Diego @Comic_Con, here we come." The upcoming sci-fi film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. (Also Read | Kamal Haasan confirmed for Deepika Padukone and Prabhas's Project K, Amitabh Bachchan welcomes him on board) Project K is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Amitabh Bachchan on Project K being a part of SDCC

Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Twitter and reacted to the news. Re-sharing Vyjayanthi Movies post, he wrote, "A proud moment for me... I never realised how important and BIG this is... Now I know... my wishes to Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Sir and the entire unit for the affection they have given me, and to make me a part of this incredible experience (folded hands emoji)."

About Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con

At the event, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone alongside Nag Ashwin will take part. The team of Project K will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date at Comic-Con. Project K is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. SDCC will take place from July 20-23.

According to Variety, the film will unveil exclusive footage at the event. Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic". The stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s stage.

Nag Ashwin on Project K and Comic Con

Talking about the event, Nag Ashwin said in a statement, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

Aswani Dutt on Project K at Comic-Con

Producer Aswani Dutt also stated, "As one of the oldest production houses in the Indian Film Industry, we are very proud to embark on this extraordinary journey. Joining forces with some of the biggest superstars of our nation, we are breaking new ground and pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema. This is a proud moment for all the Indian audiences who have been wanting to see Indian Cinema on the global map. Comic Con is that world stage for us."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON