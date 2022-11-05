Home / India News / Morning brief: Supreme Court holds revisions in employees' pension scheme as legal, and all the latest news

The Supreme Court on Friday declared as legal and valid the provisions contained under Employees’ Pension Amendment (Scheme), 2014.(HT_PRINT)
Employees’ pension scheme: SC holds revisions as legal, reads down certain rules

The Supreme Court on Friday declared as legal and valid the provisions contained under Employees’ Pension Amendment (Scheme), 2014, which capped the maximum pensionable salary…read more.

UGC announces draft norms for deemed universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday released a draft revision of its guidelines for declaring higher education institutions as “deemed-to-be universities” and made “multidisciplinarity"…read more.

A week after praising PM Modi, Russia’s Putin says this about India

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised India by calling its citizens "talented" and "driven", a week after he showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking on the occasion of Russia's…read more.

BCCI chief Roger Binny's hard-hitting reply to Afridi and Pakistan reporter's 'ICC inclined towards India' allegation

Following Wednesday's T20 World Cup game between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide, a Pakistan journalist alleged that ICC tends to favour India in multi-nation events. Former Pakistan cricketer…read more.

Varun Dhawan reveals he 'shut down' after being diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction: I didn’t know what happened…

Actor Varun Dhawan revealed that after being diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction, he 'shut down'. In a new interview, Varun also said that he did not know what had happened to him. He also…read more.

This Indian region is world's second-coldest inhabited place. Watch how people live here

Our planet has many cold places that are a challenge to live in, from the dropping temperatures in Svalbard near the North Pole to Antarctica at the South Pole and many more places. While…read more.

