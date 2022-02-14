Morning brief: Yogi says ‘80-20’ remark not in context of religion or caste, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Yogi confident of BJP's win, compares peaceful polling to Bengal violence

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence of the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh with an overwhelming majority after the first phase of the Assembly election in the state. Speaking about the Opposition’s allegations of running a trigger-happy administration, the chief minister said his government has ensured there was no riot or curfew in the last five years, unlike the lawlessness that prevailed during previous regimes. Read more…

Delhi’s air quality in ‘poor’ category as temperatures rise

Delhi’s air quality was in the “poor” category on Monday morning as the mercury was expected to hover at around 27 degrees Celsius. An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 251 was recorded at 7am on Monday, compared to 253 on Sunday. Read more…

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Read more…

Tata Punch one-off Kaziranga edition to be auctioned at IPL 2022

Tata Motors has announced a one-off edition of its latest SUV Punch which will be auctioned at the upcoming IPL 2022 tournament. The carmaker has released videos and images of the new Kaziranga edition of Punch, which is inspired by the one-horn rhinos found in Assam's Kaziranga National Park. Read more…

'It would be like Bumrah and Malinga bowling together': Former India all-rounder hails Mumbai Indians 'masterstroke'

It seemed like Mumbai Indians wanted someone who can fill the void left by Lasith Malinga. When it came to impeccable accuracy at the death, the Sri Lankan was in a league of his own. He officially called time on his glittering franchise career last year, leaving Jasprit Bumrah somewhat alone in the mix of fast bowlers. Bumrah enjoyed the company of Trent Boult, who was a key bowler for Mumbai Indians in the last two IPL seasons. Read more…

Doctor Strange 2 trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face off; Patrick Stewart returns in mindbending trailer

It's Superbowl time in the United States, which means it's raining trailers and teasers in Hollywood. Starting off the hype train was Marvel's upcoming extravaganza Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which dropped its first full-length trailer on Monday morning. Read more…

