Morning brief: Zelenskyy thanks Biden for banning import of Russian oil, and all the latest news

‘A strike against heart of Putin’s war machine': Zelenskyy thanks Biden for banning import of Russian oil

Reacting to Joe Biden's announcement of ban on US import of oil, gas and energy from Russia due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the eastern European nation's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, echoed his US counterpart's remarks that the move was against Vladimir Putin's ‘war machine.’ Read more

Rajasthan drafts bill for curbing crimes against women

The Rajasthan government has drafted a proposed legislation to implement measures for the prevention of crimes against women, especially girls, parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhairwal said on Tuesday. Read more

'He bats like a boss at home but doesn't score runs overseas': Gavaskar passes verdict on India's 31-year-old batter

India legend Sunil Gavaskar even explained why Mayank Agarwal deserved to be picked over Shubman Gill, who is part of the Test squad and has scores of 52, 47 and 44 in his last three innings. Read more

Lara Dutta recalls rejecting The Matrix role in 2001 to take care of ailing mother: It was a tough time

In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Lara Dutta talked about the changes that motherhood brought in her personal and professional lives. She also revisited her journey in the film industry. Read more

Rujuta Diwekar demonstrates yoga asanas to help you sleep better

Sleep is an integral part of our lives. A good sleep helps the body and mind to recover from the stress of the day and gives us new energy to take on the new day. Read more

Putin's bodyguards: The men protecting Russia's bossman amid death threats

Following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the threat level against Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased manifolds. Many in the West are issuing clarion calls to Russians to assassinate Putin. Watch

