Morning briefing: Centre likely to sweeten NPS deal, Biden to ask ‘tough questions’ to Netanyahu; all the latest news

The Union government is planning to amend the national pension scheme (NPS) by the end of the year to ensure that employees receive a retirement payout of 40-45% of their last-drawn salary. This decision is based on recommendations from a high-level panel. The issue of pension has become a divisive political topic, with several opposition-led states reverting to the old pension scheme (OPS) offering a fixed monthly pension of 50% of the last drawn salary. The NPS, initiated in 2004, lacks such guarantees and is based on a 10% employee contribution and a 14% government contribution. The modified NPS may incorporate actuarial changes to provide higher returns and adjustments in contribution sharing between employees and the government. It aims to offer an assured basic amount indexed to inflation, although it will not return to the unfunded old pension system. The current NPS covers around 8.7 million central and state government employees who contribute 10% of their basic salary, with the government contributing 14%, and the final payout depends on fund returns primarily invested in government debt instruments.

NPS allows pensioners to withdraw 60% of the corpus at the time of retirement (tax free), and buy an annuity for the remaining 40%, payments from which are taxable.

US President Joe Biden is set to meet with Israeli leaders during his visit and will ask "tough questions" in the wake of a strike on a Gaza hospital that resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties. White House spokesperson John Kirby mentioned that Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet to understand Israel's plans and objectives. While Kirby did not specify the questions, he emphasized that Biden would ask them as a friend. There are differing claims about the cause of the explosion, with Israel blaming a failed Palestinian rocket attack and Palestinian officials attributing it to an Israeli airstrike. Biden expressed outrage and directed his national security team to gather more information.

More on Israel-Palestine conflict: How international law applies to war, and why Hamas and Israel are both alleged to have broken it

Latest News

Ex-Navy man wanted for Delhi murder in 2004 fakes his death, arrested 19 yrs on

India News

Same-sex marriage verdict: Points of agreement, divergence between the 5 Supreme Court justices

Shashi Tharoor clarifies on remarks about Congress being 'family-run' and Rahul Gandhi as PM nominee

Global Matters

President-elect Muizzu sticks to 'Out India' campaign, disaster relief will be hit in Maldives

US President Biden 'outraged' by Gaza hospital blast that killed 500; Israel, Hamas trade charges

Entertainment Focus

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, known for her iconic roles in Bollywood, disclosed that the fancy designer outfits she wears to events, like weddings, are borrowed. She shared this revelation on Instagram, expressing her desire for young people not to feel pressured into buying expensive attire. Zeenat posted a picture of herself with her son and his partner in blue ethnic wear, mentioning that her own wedding to the father of her children was a discreet affair held in Singapore. She highlighted the charm of big Indian weddings but emphasized that most of her designer outfits are borrowed, underlining the importance of not breaking the bank to look good and prioritizing comfort. Zeenat, who made her Instagram debut in February, is known for her iconic roles in films like "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" and "Don."

Sports Goings

In the end, there can be no plausible explanation for what went down at Dharamsala. South Africa are heavyweights, Netherlands are an associate nation. Three months ago, on the heels of qualifying for the World Cup, Netherlands coach Ryan Cook made an impassioned plea for sponsorship and if possible, a couple of warmup matches in India. When they arrived, Netherlands had to send feelers for net bowlers. Ten thousand applied, four made the cut, including a food delivery associate. 'David and Goliath' may be too generic a comparison to begin with. None of that would matter though, because the 17th day of October from now on will forever be remembered as the day Netherlands beat South Africa at an ODI World Cup.

Lifestyle and Health

The fashion industry, driven by fast fashion, has exacerbated the long-standing problem of textile waste. Clothing production has doubled in the last 15 years, contributing significantly to global waste. With increasing environmental awareness and a desire for sustainability, upcycling has emerged as a creative solution. Upcycling offers a way to refresh one's wardrobe sustainably, addressing the constant turnover of fashion trends and the dilemma of what to do with old, ill-fitting, or damaged clothing. Fashion Designer Vaishali Kumar, Founder of Aattires Boutique, shares innovative ways to upcycle old clothes, offering a stylish and eco-friendly makeover for your wardrobe while reducing environmental impact.

