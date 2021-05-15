Mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh, Kerala woman killed in Israel, arrive in India

The mortal remains of 30-year-old Soumya Santhosh, the Kerala woman who lost her life in the rocket attack on the Israeli city of Ashkelon, arrived in New Delhi, earlier on Saturday morning. Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan along with Israeli deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein paid their last respects to the deceased in the national capital.

“With a heavy heart, received the mortal remains of Ms. Soumya Santhosh in Delhi and paid my last respects. CDA of Israel Embassy @RonyYedidia also joined. I empathise with the pain and sufferings of the family of Ms. Soumya. More strength to them,” Muraleedharan tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the minister of state had said that he will personally receive Ms Santhosh’s mortal remains in Delhi. “The mortal remains of Ms Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala through Delhi. They will reach her native place tomorrow. I will personally be receiving the remains in Delhi. May her soul rest in peace,” he had tweeted on Friday.

The Indian embassy in Israel, later on Friday night, confirmed that the aircraft carrying her mortal remains had taken off for New Delhi from Israel.

Soumya Santhosh was working as a caregiver to an elderly woman in the Israeli city of Ashkelon near the Gaza strip, according to a report by the news agency ANI. Soumya’s family said that she was living in Israel for seven years while her husband and their nine-year-old son stayed in Kerala.

Watch | Mortal remains of Kerala woman killed in rocket attack in Israel arrive in India﻿

Israel’s deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein on Thursday had said that the mortal remains of the deceased would reach India by Saturday. “We have been in touch with the family. She was talking to her husband when this happened and I can imagine how horrendous it's for the husband. I can only sympathise with what he must be feeling,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also conveyed his condolences to the family of Ms Santhosh. “We are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Israel to ensure that the mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh who was killed in Israel is brought back to Kerala and handed over to her family as soon as possible. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Soumya,” Vijayan had said on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of 30-year-old Soumya Santhosh, the Kerala woman who lost her life in the rocket attack on the Israeli city of Ashkelon, arrived in New Delhi, earlier on Saturday morning. Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan along with Israeli deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein paid their last respects to the deceased in the national capital. “With a heavy heart, received the mortal remains of Ms. Soumya Santhosh in Delhi and paid my last respects. CDA of Israel Embassy @RonyYedidia also joined. I empathise with the pain and sufferings of the family of Ms. Soumya. More strength to them,” Muraleedharan tweeted on Saturday. MORE FROM THIS SECTION India and US hold talks on increasing Covid vaccine availability, TRIPS waiver PM Modi to meet with top officials to review preparations for cyclone Tauktae India adds 326,098 new Covid cases, 3,890 more deaths; tally over 24.37 million News updates from HT: 21 members of Odisha's oldest tribes test Covid positive Earlier on Friday, the minister of state had said that he will personally receive Ms Santhosh’s mortal remains in Delhi. “The mortal remains of Ms Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala through Delhi. They will reach her native place tomorrow. I will personally be receiving the remains in Delhi. May her soul rest in peace,” he had tweeted on Friday. The Indian embassy in Israel, later on Friday night, confirmed that the aircraft carrying her mortal remains had taken off for New Delhi from Israel. Soumya Santhosh was working as a caregiver to an elderly woman in the Israeli city of Ashkelon near the Gaza strip, according to a report by the news agency ANI. Soumya’s family said that she was living in Israel for seven years while her husband and their nine-year-old son stayed in Kerala. Watch | Mortal remains of Kerala woman killed in rocket attack in Israel arrive in India﻿ Israel’s deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein on Thursday had said that the mortal remains of the deceased would reach India by Saturday. “We have been in touch with the family. She was talking to her husband when this happened and I can imagine how horrendous it's for the husband. I can only sympathise with what he must be feeling,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also conveyed his condolences to the family of Ms Santhosh. “We are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Israel to ensure that the mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh who was killed in Israel is brought back to Kerala and handed over to her family as soon as possible. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Soumya,” Vijayan had said on Wednesday.