MoRTH mandates automatic load covers for tippers, dumpers from April 2027

All tippers and dumpers will need automatic load covers from April 1, 2027, under new rules notified by the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) on July 28, and published in the Gazette of India on Sunday.

MoRTH said objections and suggestions were invited after the draft was made available to the public on March 27. (Representative Image/Pixabay)

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The requirement is aimed at ensuring that the load body remains fully enclosed while the vehicle is moving on the road. The Central Motor Vehicles (Twelfth Amendment) Rules, 2026 require all dumpers and tippers to have an electrically, electro-mechanically, hydraulically or mechanically operated system to cover the load body from the top. The system can use any suitable material for the cover.

“.....in case of all dumpers and tippers, the load body shall be fitted with an electrically or electro-mechanical or hydraulic or mechanically operated system to cover the load body from top, to fully enclose the load body while the vehicle is plying on the road.”

The new rules also require an audio-visual alert in the driver’s cabin. The system must warn the driver if the load-body cover is open or unsecured while the vehicle is moving.

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{{^usCountry}} The government also said that the equipment used to enclose the load body will not be counted when measuring the vehicle’s overall height. This provision applies specifically to the covering system prescribed for tippers and dumpers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also said that the equipment used to enclose the load body will not be counted when measuring the vehicle’s overall height. This provision applies specifically to the covering system prescribed for tippers and dumpers. {{/usCountry}}

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The amendment follows a draft notification issued in March. MoRTH said objections and suggestions were invited after the draft was made available to the public on March 27, and that the union government subsequently considered the representations received.