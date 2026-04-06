MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India at inauguration of Myanmar president
Min Aung Hlaing, the general who led the coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, has been elected as the new Myanmar President
India will be represented at the inauguration of the new Myanmar President, Min Aung Hlaing, by minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who will meet leaders in Nay Pyi Taw to take forward bilateral engagements in trade and development assistance.
Singh will be in Myanmar on April 8-11 to attend the inauguration ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.
Singh, who is visiting at the invitation of the government of Myanmar, is expected to meet with government officials in Nay Pyi Taw.
He will also participate in bilateral engagements related to trade, economic, and developmental assistance initiatives, and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Yangon, the ministry said.
The Indian government has so far refrained from commenting on the recent elections in Myanmar or the formation of the new government led by Min Aung Hlaing, the general who led the coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.
Min Aung Hlaing retired from the army last month to contest the presidential election.
However, Singh’s participation in the inauguration signals New Delhi’s willingness to engage with the new regime, primarily due to security concerns related to India’s strategic Northeast region. A number of militant groups from the northeastern states continue to operate from bases in Myanmar’s border areas.
Following the 2021 coup, Min Aung Hlaing promised to hold elections within a year, but polls were held only after five years.
Analysts have expressed concern about the outcome of the elections, as Myanmar’s military holds a quarter of the seats in the new parliament, and the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party has won almost 80% of the remaining seats.
Myanmar’s economy has also been devastated by a civil war that erupted when armed resistance groups launched a coordinated offensive in October 2023.
India has repeatedly expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Myanmar and called for a transition to democracy with the participation of all political stakeholders.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.