MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India at inauguration of Myanmar president

India will be represented at the inauguration of the new Myanmar President, Min Aung Hlaing, by minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who will meet leaders in Nay Pyi Taw to take forward bilateral engagements in trade and development assistance. FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, March 27, 2021. He retired last month to contest the presidential election (REUTERS)

Singh will be in Myanmar on April 8-11 to attend the inauguration ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Singh, who is visiting at the invitation of the government of Myanmar, is expected to meet with government officials in Nay Pyi Taw.

He will also participate in bilateral engagements related to trade, economic, and developmental assistance initiatives, and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Yangon, the ministry said.

The Indian government has so far refrained from commenting on the recent elections in Myanmar or the formation of the new government led by Min Aung Hlaing, the general who led the coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.