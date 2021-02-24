Motera stadium renamed Narendra Modi Stadium; President Kovind inaugurates venue
The world’s largest cricketing arena, Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. President Ram Nath Kovind formally inaugurated the stadium in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah ahead of India and England’s test match here later in the day.
The President also performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Sardar Patel Sports Enclave of which the stadium will be a part. On this day last year, the stadium, which can accommodate 130,000 spectators, was the venue for PM Modi’s mega rally with then US President Donald Trump.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shah said a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura which, along with the Sardar Patel enclave, and Narendra Modi Stadium, will be equipped to host even international sports events.“Ahmedabad will then be known as the sports city of India,” he said.
Union minister of state for sports Kiren Rijiju, who also attended the event, said, “It is a proud moment for India and not just cricket. While it is the largest cricket ground, it’s also one of the most modern stadiums in the world.”
The third five-day test match, a day/night match, begins on Wednesday.
Son of the home minister and Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah was also present at the event.
