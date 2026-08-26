Mother, 7-yr-old daughter killed as Gujarat ST bus hits them in Bhavnagar: Police

A mother and her seven-year-old daughter were killed and another person was injured on Wednesday after a Gujarat State Transport (ST) bus lost control while exiting the Bhavnagar bus stand and hit them, police said.

The bus, on the Sihor-Tana-Varal route, mounted a footpath and crashed into the wall of Bharucha Club.

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The bus, on the Sihor-Tana-Varal route, mounted a footpath and crashed into the wall of Bharucha Club.

Police identified the deceased as Lalitaben Gulabsinh Parmar, 28, and her daughter, residents of Sanosara in Bhavnagar district. They were sitting on the raised platform waiting for a vehicle when the bus hit them. They sustained critical head injuries and died before medical teams arrived.

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The third victim, Madhuben Vaghela from Thoda, is reportedly in critical condition, officers said.

Police officers said the three had travelled from Ranghola to Bhavnagar to buy utensils. After getting down from an Eeco vehicle, they sat on the raised platform along the wall opposite the bus stand.

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