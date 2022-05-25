Motorbike theft racked busted in east Delhi: Police

A motorcycle mechanic and an auto spare parts shop owner was arrested along with one other person for stealing motorcycles and running an organised vehicle theft racket, the police said.

They said at least 207 stolen motorcycle engines were seized from eight shops that belong to one of the accused, Furkaan (40) in north east Delhi’s Gokalpuri.

Rohit Meena, DCP (crime branch), said, “On May 19, we arrested one of the suspects, Azeem(22). Based on his questioning, we arrested his accomplice, Javed(32), a bike mechanic, from Chauhan Bangar. Their interrogation led us to Furkaan, who runs eight shops dealing in spare parts,” said DCP Meena.