A plan by the Goa government to hand over in Campal Sports Complex in Panjim to a private operator sparked row with critics who have accused the government of privatising city’s few sports and recreational places built using public funds.

The new ground was kept idle for three years. (LinkedIn/Collage Design)

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As per the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA) representative said it was scouting for a private agency to take over the complex on a lease of 10 years to “increase the revenue for the government.”

The sports complex, which includes a football ground, jogging track, children’s play area, sports academy, restaurant area, parking facilities, and other public amenities, was built at the cost of ₹30 crore under the Smart City Mission and spreads across 40,000 square metres.

In 2023, GSUDA sports complex replaced the Bandodkar football ground named after state’s first chief minister CM Dayanand Bandodkar, which was demolished in 2004. However, the new ground was kept idle for three years.

“The Campal Grounds and the accompanying walking track were renovated with the hard-earned money of Goa’s taxpayers. Every citizen has contributed towards this project, and therefore every citizen has an equal right to enjoy it. It is simply unacceptable that a public ground, built and improved using public funds, should be placed in the hands of private entities. Public spaces belong to the people not to private businesses,” CCP councillor Jack Sukhija said.

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{{^usCountry}} “People are tired of seeing public money being used to create assets that slowly slip out of the hands of the public. The Government must remember that it is only the custodian of these public assets, not their owner,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People are tired of seeing public money being used to create assets that slowly slip out of the hands of the public. The Government must remember that it is only the custodian of these public assets, not their owner,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He suggested that the Campal Grounds be entrusted to the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) for its overall management and upkeep, while the football ground may be managed by the Goa Football Association to ensure professional maintenance and continued promotion of football in Goa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He suggested that the Campal Grounds be entrusted to the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) for its overall management and upkeep, while the football ground may be managed by the Goa Football Association to ensure professional maintenance and continued promotion of football in Goa. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This vulture-like approach of taking what belongs to the people and placing it in private hands must stop. Campal Grounds should remain exactly what it was meant to be: a public space for the people, by the people and for future generations of Goans,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This vulture-like approach of taking what belongs to the people and placing it in private hands must stop. Campal Grounds should remain exactly what it was meant to be: a public space for the people, by the people and for future generations of Goans,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Former president of the Goa Football Association Elvis Gomes said that this move would mean that state would “lose yet another precious public space meant for sports, recreation, and the people of the state”.

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“A sporting culture is created when every child has a ground to play on every evening, when local clubs have affordable access, when schools can use these facilities regularly and when talented youngsters receive quality coaching. Stadiums do not produce champions. Accessible facilities, good coaches and sustained grassroots development do,” Goa Forward president Vijai Sardesai said.

“Goa is home to two of the country’s most respected football clubs, Dempo Sports Club and Sporting Clube de Goa, both with decades of experience in nurturing local talent. If partnerships are required, the government should first explore working with Goan sporting institutions to strengthen grassroots football and athlete development,” he added.

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The Bandodkar Ground was home to several historic football matches among national clubs over the years including the Bandodkar Gold Cup that was instituted by Goa’s first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar.

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