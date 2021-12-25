MP: 5 killed in motorcycle accidents at Damoh and Khargone

Five persons were killed in separate accidents involving motorcycles in Damoh and Khargone districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. Three persons were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a bus in Damoh district in the afternoon, an official said.

The accident occurred around 2 pm in Danital forest near Singrampur village under Jabera police station limits, around 60 km from the district headquarters, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ashok Chourasia said. Chhatarpur residents Madan Ahirwar, Bharat, Ahirwar and Manak Ahirwar, who were riding the two-wheeler, were killed on the spot, he said. A case has been registered and the errant bus was seized, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

In a similar accident, a woman and her 14-year-old son were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car in Khargone district in the evening, an official said. The accident took place near Panwada village under Oon police station limits, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary said. Maithili Bai and her son Omkar were crushed to death by a speeding car, he said, adding that the driver abandoned the four-wheeler and fled the scene. The police have seized the car and a search has been launched for the driver, the official said.