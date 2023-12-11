MP CM announcement LIVE: Mohan Yadav to replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The suspense over the new Madhya Pradesh chief minister has finally come to an end. The BJP legislative party meet on Monday finalised Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. This comes days of hectic parleys in New Delhi and Bhopal after the BJP swept the assembly elections by winning 163 seats, successfully beating anti-incumbency.

BJP leader Mohan Yadav

Several names including incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prahlad Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, VD Sharma and Kailash Vijayvargiya were doing the rounds. The selection of new chief minister in Madhya Pradesh comes a day after the BJP named Vishnu Deo Sai as its CM in Chhattisgarh.