MP CM announcement LIVE: Mohan Yadav to replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- BJP secured a decisive victory in assembly polls, claiming 163 seats, while the Congress trailed behind with 66 seats.
The suspense over the new Madhya Pradesh chief minister has finally come to an end. The BJP legislative party meet on Monday finalised Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. This comes days of hectic parleys in New Delhi and Bhopal after the BJP swept the assembly elections by winning 163 seats, successfully beating anti-incumbency.
Several names including incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prahlad Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, VD Sharma and Kailash Vijayvargiya were doing the rounds. The selection of new chief minister in Madhya Pradesh comes a day after the BJP named Vishnu Deo Sai as its CM in Chhattisgarh.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 11 Dec 2023 04:51 PM
MP CM announcement LIVE: BJP elects Mohan Yadav
In a surprise move, BJP picks Mohan Yadav as new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.
- Mon, 11 Dec 2023 04:43 PM
MP CM announcement LIVE: BJP ha appointed observers for first time after 2005
BJP made central observers last time in the state in 2005 when former CM Babu Lal Gaur left the CM post. After that, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the oath for the first time as Chief Minister of the state in November 2005. Earlier, the central observers were appointed in 2004 when former CM Uma Bharti left the CM post and after that, Babu Lal Gaur was appointed as CM of the state.
Since then, no central observers have been appointed in the state. During the state assembly polls in 2008 and 2013, BJP remained in power and Chouhan continued to be the CM of the state.
- Mon, 11 Dec 2023 04:37 PM
MP CM announcement LIVE: BJP’s legislative party meet underway
In the midst of speculation about the chief ministerial candidate in Madhya Pradesh, BJP's central observer and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.