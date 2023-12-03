MP assembly election results 2023: BJP ahead; Congress not far behind, show early trends

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 08:52 AM IST

MP assembly election results 2023: Counting of votes commenced at 8am amid tight security for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Early trends coming in from Madhya Pradesh show the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead of the Congress as the two parties are constantly overtaking each other. Trends from the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh show the BJP was leading in 77 constituencies, while the Congress Congress was leading in 58 seats.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath

Counting commenced at 8am amid tight security for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh. A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place and only people holding valid passes will be allowed to enter the counting centres, election officials said.

The counting in MP is being held at 52 district headquarters, officials said.

As many as 2,533 candidates are in the fray, including political bigwigs like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath, in a poll that was largely a bipolar battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

