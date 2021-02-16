MP: Flight makes emergency landing in Indore after windshield crack

An IndiGo airlines flight from Indore on Tuesday had to make an emergency landing at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here after a crack was detected in the windshield of the aircraft, an official said.

The Chennai-bound flight with 100 passengers departed from the airport at 3.41 pm, and within four minutes the air traffic control (ATC) received a message from the aircraft about a crack in the windshield, airport director Aryama Sanyal said.

At the time, the aircraft was 25 nautical miles away from Indore, the official said.

Arrangements were subsequently made for an emergency landing and the flight landed safely at 4.03 pm, she said.

An alternate aircraft is being arranged by the airline for Chennai-bound passengers from Indore, she added.

