MP man, who slapped and kicked girlfriend, arrested after video goes viral

Updated on Dec 25, 2022 01:29 PM IST

The police had registered a case against Pankaj Tripathi after a video of the alleged incident, which took place on Wednesday, surfaced on social media.

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The 24-year-old man, who allegedly thrashed a 19-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district after she asked him to marry her, has been arrested, the police said on Sunday.

“On basis of an FIR registered by the victim in Mauganj police station, accused Pankaj Tripathi has been arrested for beating her following a dispute while they were going to his native place in Dhera,” news agency ANI quoted Naveen Tiwari, sub-divisional police officer of Rewa, said.

The police added that the victim was admitted to a hospital. The police had earlier arrested the co-accused in the case. The police had registered a case against Tripathi after a video of the alleged incident, which took place on Wednesday, surfaced on social media.

According to the police, the main accused in the video is a resident of Dhera village in Mauganj area.

Victim and accused were in a relationship: Police

The victim and the accused were in a relationship and a dispute took place between the two after which he beat her up, Tiwari said. In the video, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her, news agency PTI reported.

The man initially gets irritated and then proceeds to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face. The victim had come to the police station to inform about the incident, but she refused to lodge a complaint. The accused was detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released, the report claimed.

However, when the video of the attack went viral on Saturday, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. The victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, the police said.

