MP teen gang-raped, house of accused demolished

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four men and two minors in Rewa district of MP on Saturday, police said, adding that all the accused were held on Monday and the home of one accused was demolished.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rewa superintendent of police, Navneet Bhasin, said: “The victim had gone to a temple with her fiancé on Saturday afternoon. The couple was sitting near the temple when the six accused abducted her and took her to a nearby forest. They raped the girl and also beat up her fiancée.”

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident, the SP said, adding that the girl’s fiancée informed the police but the girl was reluctant to file a complaint.

“Two women police officers counselled her for hours at the hospital. The girl shared her ordeal with police. On her complaint, police arrested a 22-year-old accused and apprehended two 17-year-old accused. Later on Monday, police arrested a 26-year-old man and 20-year-old man from Mumbai,” the SP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR was registered under sections 376 (d) (gangrape), 395 (dacoity), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

All the accused worked as labourers and their background is also being verified, the SP said. The home of one of the accused in Rewa was demolished on Monday as it was constructed illegally, he added.

The girl’s condition is stated to be stable and she was discharged from the hospital, said Rewa district collector, Monoj Pusp.

Revenue officials are verifying the property documents of the three other accused men to take action. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked Rewa police to take strict action against all the six accused and ensure tough punishment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}