MP-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi

A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to its base at the Delhi Airport on Sunday after it failed to regain the cabin pressure differential even after attaining a height of 6,000 ft.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the airline, the cabin pressure differential was unable to be built up as the altitude of the cabin rose from the ground.

“On June 19, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 2962 (Delhi- Jabalpur). During the initial climb, the crew observed the cabin pressure differential was not building up along with rise in cabin altitude. The aircraft was levelled off at 6000 feet. Pressurization was not regained. PIC (pilot in command) decided to return to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi,” the statement said.

Following the incident, the pilot in command decided to return to the source of the flight -- Delhi. “The aircraft landed safely at Delhi,” said the airline.

Earlier in the day, in another incident concerning the airline, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 with 191 passengers on board returned safely to Patna. The fire in SpiceJet flight SG 723 was noticed when the Boeing 737 aircraft was between Khagaul and Phulwarisharif, a short distance away from the Patna airport.

A SpiceJet statement later said: “On takeoff, during rotation, cockpit crew suspected bird hit on engine 01. As a precautionary measure… the captain shut down the affected engine and decided to return to Patna.”

