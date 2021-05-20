Mucormycosis: A rare infection being found commonly in Covid patients

Apart from the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, India is also struggling with one of its serious complications that is called mucormycosis or black fungus.

Normally a rare disease, mucormycosis has been reported in thousands of Covid-19 positive individuals across the country. With many of them succumbing to it, it has been declared an epidemic by states like Rajasthan. Black fungus cases have shown a mortality rate as high as 50%; Maharashtra alone has reported at least 50 deaths, and other states, such as Madhya Pradesh, have also reported deaths.

The condition may be reaching epidemic proportions currently because of Covid-19, but mucormycosis was not unheard of in India even in the pre-Covid era. Due to lack of population level data, its exact burden may not be known, but basing our knowledge on certain papers, and after speaking to critical care experts, we can call it a rare condition.

“I cannot talk about disease incidence as such, but in our clinical life, we would see maximum five to seven such patients in the intensive care units. It was rare,” said Dr Anjan Trikha, professor, department of anesthesia, critical care and pain medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Even though rare, the incidence of mucormycosis over the years has increased in India, finds a research paper titled ‘Epidemiology of mucormycosis in India’ published in March, 2021, in the medical journal Microorganisms.

The paper is authored by Hariprasath Prakash, department of public health, International Higher School of Medicine, Kyrgyzstan, and Arunaloke Chakrabarti, head of department of medical microbiology, postgraduate institute of medical education and research, Chandigarh.

“Chakrabarti et al. showed an increasing trend of mucormycosis from a single centre at successive periods, with an annual incidence of 12.9 cases per year during 1990–1999, 35.6 cases per year during 2000–2004, and 50 cases per year during 2006–2007. The overall numbers increased from 25 cases per year (1990–2007) to 89 cases per year (2013–2015),” say authors in the paper.

“…A multicentre study across India reported 465 cases from 12 centres over 21 months; the study reported an annual incidence of 22 cases per year, and an average of 38.8 cases for each participating centre… Without population-based estimates, it is difficult to determine the exact incidence and prevalence of mucormycosis in the Indian population. The computational-model-based method estimated a prevalence of 14 cases per 100,000 individuals in India,” it added.

The incidence seems to have grown last year with Covid-19.

“The black fungus infection went up 2.5 times last year between September and December across 16 centres in the country,” Dr Chakrabarti told HT earlier. He is a part of the Fungal Infection Study Forum and is one of the members who drafted the government advisory on mucormycosis management.

“We did a study across 16 centres between September and December last year which showed that the infection had increased 2.5 times then. It is likely to go up further this time; we are planning to conduct another study,” he said.

According to its advisory that the Union ministry of health released a couple of days ago, mucormycosis mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

Even though it has not yet been established whether the virus that causes Covid-19 is directly responsible for growing cases, clinicians also say several factors found in Covid-19 patients could lead to the secondary infection.

“Mucormycosis needs a fertile soil to grow, and high blood glucose levels, lack of oxygen, acidosis and suppressed immunity all contribute towards the growth. There is a high probability of all these factors in Covid-19 patients which is, perhaps, leading to an increase in [black fungus] cases,” said Dr Ambrish Mithal, chairman, department of endocrinology and diabetes, Max Healthcare.

Reaching hospital late in most cases could be leading to death.

“There are not too many drugs available to treat the condition, and in India, one of the major problems is patients reporting late to hospital which tends to alter the treatment outcome. But the reason for fungus becoming pathological and growing in various parts of the body is compromised immunity (people on high dose steroids for a prolonged period) and uncontrolled diabetes,” added Dr Trikha.