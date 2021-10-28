Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mufti demands release of J-K students arrested for celebrating Pak cricket win
Mufti demands release of J-K students arrested for celebrating Pak cricket win

The students of Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus in Uttar Pradesh's Agra were arrested on Wednesday evening following an FIR lodged against them at the Jagdishpura police station, a police official had said
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti(PTI file photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 01:44 PM IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday demanded immediate release of Kashmiri students arrested from a college in Agra for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistan players after victory against India in a T20 World Cup cricket match. 

The students of Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus in Uttar Pradesh's Agra were arrested on Wednesday evening following an FIR lodged against them at the Jagdishpura police station, a police official had said

"Crackdown on Kashmiri students both within J&K & outside is reprehensible. Situation in J&K after two years of suppression should've been an eye opener for GOI & lead to course correction. BJP's pseudo patriotism disregards the idea of India. Release these students immediately," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president tweeted.

The former chief minister also tagged a media report quoting Agra college authorities, which claimed that there were no anti-national slogans raised on the campus. 

The report also claimed that the college authorities had complained against BJP workers for allegedly "putting pressure on them". 

