Muizzu meets Jaishankar, praises India’s support in Maldives water projects

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday participated in the official handover ceremony of completed water and sewerage projects across 28 islands in the Maldives. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu.(@DrSJaishankar)

"It was a pleasure to meet Dr S Jaishankar today and join him in the official handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands of the Maldives," Muizzu posted on X, sharing a photograph of the meeting.

“I thank the Government of India, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always supporting the Maldives. Our enduring partnership continues to strengthen, bringing our nations closer through cooperation in security, development, and cultural exchange. Together, we build a brighter, more prosperous future for the region,” he added.

Read: India, Maldives sign agreement on UPI

The meeting between Muizzu and Jaishankar comes amid a three-day official visit by the external affairs minister to the Maldives, a visit aimed at resetting and deepening the bilateral relationship following Muizzu's ascension to the presidency last year.

Strained India-Maldives ties

Muizzu, who is known for his pro-China stance, has previously taken steps that strained ties with India, including a demand for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives.

Despite these initial tensions, the latest engagements signal a concerted effort by both nations to renew and reinforce their partnership.

During the handover ceremony, President Muizzu reiterated his recognition of India's longstanding support for the Maldives. "India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever the Maldives has needed it," he said.

He extended deep gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, the Indian government, and the "friendly people" of India for their "generous and continued assistance" to the Maldives.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.