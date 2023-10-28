Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands ₹20 crore
A case has been registered against unknown person on the basis of a complaint filed by Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threats via email threatening to kill him if he failed to pay ₹20 crores.
According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."
After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.
